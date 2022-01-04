Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid approves Dubai budget 2022

Dubai Boosts Spending With $49 Billion Budget for 2022 - 2024

By Arshad Farooq
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Dubai ( The Breaking Times news – Jan 4, 2022 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) The Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has approved the budget of Dubai for 2022 to 2024.

According to Al Arabiya News report , UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has approved the budget for 2022 to 2024.

A total of 181 billion Emirati dirhams ( $49 billion) has been earmarked for Dubai’s expenditure during this period from 2022 – 2024.

A total of 59.95 billion Emirati dirhams ( $16.3 billion ) has been earmarked for Dubai’s expenditure in fiscal year 2022. It should also be noted that this is not the budget of the entire United Arab Emirates but only the budget of Dubai State.

