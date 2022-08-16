Everything About Tyler Henry’s Partner and Other Details

Tyler Henry is a popular American reality television celebrity and portrays a clairvoyant medium” in the Hollywood medium. The E network broadcasts this series, and its headquarters are in the United States.

Well, this series made him a wonder celebrity. People want to know about Tyler Henry’s partner and his other details. So let’s talk about it.

Early Life of Tyler Henry

Tyler Henry’s full name is Tyler Henry Koelewyn. He is a professional American television star. His birthplace is Hanford, California. He was born on 13th January 1996.

He keeps his life private; therefore, we don’t have much information about his parents and siblings. Tyler went to Sierra Pacific High School for his studies. In his free time, he used to read to his teachers and classmates, and that was amazing for everyone. He completed his graduation and became a fully certified home nurse.

Professional Life

Tyle worked in many television shows, such as Keeping Up With The Kardashians, that had a significant impact on his career. Moreover, he also performed for celebrities like John Salley, Monica Potter, Alan Thicke, Tom Arnold, and many more. Besides, he starred in Life after Death that was a Netflix series, and came on-screen on 11th March 2022.

Henry wrote a memoir titled “ Between Two Worlds” that was published in 2016. In the popular work of Tyler Henry, The Talk, The Insider, The View, Access Hollywood Live, Entertainment Tonight, Celebrity page, and many others are included, which also increased his earnings.

Net Worth

Tyler is earning a handsome amount of money even at a very young age. The estimated net worth of Tyler is $3 million. Most of his earnings come from the television show “ Hollywood Medium.”

Who Is Tyler Henry’s Partner?

Tyler managed to keep his personal life a secret despite his popularity all around the world. Well, Tyler Henry’s Partner’s name is Clint Godwin.

Clint Godwin is a professional photographer and operates his own business Clint Godwin Photography. They met when Henry performed a reading for Clint’s Grandmother. They have been in a relationship for almost 5 years.

Social Media appearance

Tyler Henry is active on social media, such as Instagram he has 666k followers. Moreover, he is also active on Facebook and Twitter, where he has more than543 k followers and on Facebook has 145.1 k followers.