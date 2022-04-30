Hamza Shahbaz Sharif Sworn in as Chief Minister of Punjab

Lahore ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Newly elected Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has taken oath of the office. Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has administered oath to him at Governor House on the orders of Lahore High Court.

According to the details, Hamza Shahbaz was wearing black sherwani. Hamza Shahbaz drove his own car and reached Governor House.

Maryam Nawaz also reached the Governor House in the car with Hamza Shahbaz. The swearing-in ceremony took place in the green yard of the Governor’s House.

More than 1,000 people were invited to attend the ceremony. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and several other PMLN members were present at the swearing in ceremony. At the beginning of the ceremony, national anthem was played followed by recitation of the Holy Quran.

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz calls on Jahangir Tareen

After taking oath of the office, newly elected Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz reached the residence of Jahangir Tareen and called on him. The formation of Punjab cabinet was also discussed during the meeting.

It is being speculated that the Tareen group may be given the post of Speaker Punjab Assembly in addition to the ministries.

After meeting Jahangir Tareen, the Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that Pervaiz Elahi broke the law and order. The PTI governor mocked the decisions of the High Court. This is not a mockery of the Constitution but of the people of Pakistan and Punjab.