When Will Harem In the Labyrinth of Another World Season 2 Release 

The year is when most of the series are released; therefore, the internet is most active because of the renewal updates. Among many anime series, Harem in the Labyrinth is a different action-adventure series with a soothing art style. It is the adaptation of the novel series of the same name.

Shachi Sungo is the writer and illustrator of the next. The first time was in 2011 and completed in 2019, and the anime was pitched by Studio Passione in 2021. Fans are waiting for the harem in The Labyrinth of Another World season 2, so let’s discuss all the details.

Renewal Status

Harem In the Labyrinth of Another World season one was completed in 2022. The show creators announce the series’ renewal status at the season’s end. But official news regarding the renewal status has yet to be made.

The first episode aired on 21st September 2022, and season one left many cliffhangers for the next season. But there are great chances of this season coming back to the screens.

Will a New Season of Harem In the Labyrinth of Another World Exist?

The overall review of the first season was amazing, and fans liked it so much. It is one of the genres that go wrong in many ways. The first season rating was 6.5 out of 10. Therefore, there is a good chance that the season will come back.

Release Date

No release date has been announced for HaremHarem in the Labyrinth of Another World season 2. It is expected that the new season will air in late 2024. Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World is a fantasy world that is an action-adventure anime based on a novel of the same name.

The story follows a young high school student who finds himself in a mysterious new world filled with advantageous opportunities. With the completion of the first season, the next season’s story will remain uncertain. No doubt this novel-based series was amazing, and everyone is waiting for the next, so hopefully, the creators will release something very soon.

Popularity in Japan and All Around the World

Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World novel is quite popular in Japan, and with the release of the anime series, it became an impressive success with sales of 1.8 million copies. As everyone knows, this debut series is highly anticipated in Japan and became the most-watched show of the summer.

Also, it ranked on many streaming websites such as AbemaTV and D-Anime Store. Nico Video, which is Japan’s largest hosting site, received 112l views and 7.6k comments on the premiere episode.

Not only in Japan, but it also got positive reviews from fans in the West and worldwide. Undoubtedly, the series gained massive success both in Japan and worldwide with great revenue.

Platform to Watch the Series Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World

This original novel-based series is great for everyone, and fans ask about their streaming platforms where they can enjoy it. If you wish to watch the series, then Crunchyroll is the best option.

Cast

Voice cast plays an important role, and the creators must be careful about the stars. In the starring Taku Yashiro as Michio Kaga, Kentan Miyake as Alan, Hayato Fuji, and many others are included.

Trailer

Harem In the Labyrinth season 2 trailer has not been released, and it will not be released till the creators make an official announcement. Hopefully, we will get the trailer once the production company makes any official news regarding the release date.

Bottom Line

In a nutshell, Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World is an amazing series with a great plotline. As we know, the show is based on a popular novel series that created more hype.

Season one has been completed, and now everyone is waiting for chapter 39, which would secure the show. No official announcement has yet been made, but we hope for the best.