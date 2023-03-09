Is Shiloh Jolie Pitt transgender? Let’s Know About Shiloh Jolie Pitt

Everyone knows about the custody battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. They have six children and also adopted three biological kids. During this time, children suffer a lot. The elder daughter’s name is Shiloh Jolie Pitt, and her father wanted to keep her life private. What are the reasons behind it? Is Shiloh Jolie Pitt transgender? Let’s talk about all the facts about it.

Brad and Angelina adopted two children named Pax and Maddox. They don’t have fertility issues; as Angelina said in an interview, she never had trouble conceiving. There was so much speculation when the first biological child was born, and people called Shiloh a ‘rainbow boy.’ This term is used when a baby is born after a miscarriage.

Running Away

There is a lot of stress for children when parents are going through a divorce. No doubt Angelina would be freaking out, and this nightmare would come true. All the children do not feel the same way as Shiloh; on Christmas, four kids go to Brad’s for a holiday, and Pax And Maddox stay with Angelina.

Is Angelina Ignoring Shiloh

Well, Angelina treats all the children equally. However, I ensure I don’t ignore Shiloh’s needs because others are more vulnerable. However, Angelina confessed that Shiloh seemed privileged at the tie when she was born.

Shiloh was younger, and Angelina always dressed her up in gender-neutral clothing. Now she is older and likes to dress her way. She has a short haircut and likes to dress up with ties, pants, and loose shirts. Many people say Shiloh is transgender, but Angelina and Brad never commented.

In the case of custody, Shiloh has been keeping a journal of her thought during the whole process. What could be her emotions during this time? No one can imagine the pain that she feels.