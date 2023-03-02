Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, and Other Details

Jujutsu Kaisen is a popular animated Japanese series based on the manga series named Jujutsu Kaisen by Gege Akutami. The first season received a massive response. Everyone wants to know the details of the second season.

Let’s know the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release date, cast, and other series details.

Storyline of Jujutsu Kaisen

In the series, there is a boy who swallows a cursed talisman. He is the finger of a demon and cursed himself. He went to a shaman’s school to locate the demon’s other body parts and exorcise himself. In the starring, popular stars such as Junya Enoki, Yuichi Nakamura, and Adam McArthur are included. Gege akutami and Hiroshi seko write this series and produced by Nikki Fish. There was a total of 24 episodes in the first season.

We expect that there will be the same number of episodes in the next season. So let’s see what happens next.

Has Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 been confirmed or canceled?

The series has been officially confirmed and will be released soon. The first season has also been renewed. Now let’s see when it will arrive.

Cast of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

In the expected cast of season 2, Junya Enoki, Adam McArthur, Yuichi Nakamura, Yuma Uchida, Asami Seto, Robbie Daymond, Mitsuo Iwata, Chris Tergliafera, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Tomokazu Seki, Mikako Komatsu, Koki Uchiyama, Lex Lang, Jun’ichi Suwabe, Tara Sands, Kenjiro Tsuda, Shigeru Chiba, Takaya Kuroda, Amber Lee Connors, Takahiro Sakurai, Matthew David Rudd, Landon McDonald are included.

Review of the first season

In the first season, Nobara and Yuji get infected by the cursed womb brother’s Decay technique. They will rot the bodies away in just a few minutes. After that, Nobara used her technique to turn the tables o the brothers and kill them. After the fight, they reflect on killing actual humans instead of cursed spirits.

Moreover, they discover Megumi asleep with the finger Sukuna; when he wakes up, he warns Yuji not to eat the finger, but Sukuna eats before either of them can react.

Satoru talks to Utahime after two days about the traitor in the school and sends a large payment to another sorcerer, Mei. No, let’s see what happens next in the upcoming second season.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Release Date

No release date has been announced yet for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release date. It can release anytime in 2023. Everyone is waiting so desperately.

Trailer

The trailer has not arrived yet, so you can see the trailer for the first season. Stay tuned with us; we will update you regarding all the latest details. We will also share the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 release date and other details.

https://youtu.be/FV3LhZo4e_E