KPK Local Bodies Election Result 2021

JUI is on Top with 12 Seats, PTI on second with 11

News
By Arshad Farooq
0

Peshawar (The Breaking Times – December 19, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) In the first phase of the local body elections held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa yesterday, the results of 37 out of 64 seats have come out so far.

In the unconfirmed, unofficial results so far, the hold of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam JUI is on top which has won 12 seats.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI is in second place with 11 seats.

Awami National Party 5, PML-N 3, Tehreek-e-Islah Pakistan has won one seat. Independent candidates have won 5 seats.

For the first time in history, the people of the tribal districts have come out of their houses and cast their votes in full force to elect their local body representatives.

Arshad Farooq 171 posts 0 comments

Arshad Farooq Butt is a columnist and blogger. At the Breaking Times he updates News and Blogs Category.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.