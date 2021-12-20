KPK Local Bodies Election Result 2021

Peshawar (The Breaking Times – December 19, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) In the first phase of the local body elections held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa yesterday, the results of 37 out of 64 seats have come out so far.

In the unconfirmed, unofficial results so far, the hold of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam JUI is on top which has won 12 seats.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI is in second place with 11 seats.

Awami National Party 5, PML-N 3, Tehreek-e-Islah Pakistan has won one seat. Independent candidates have won 5 seats.

For the first time in history, the people of the tribal districts have come out of their houses and cast their votes in full force to elect their local body representatives.