Here Is A List Of The 8 Largest Hotels In The United States

In the United States, hotels are constantly being built across the country as the industry evolves and expands. Hundreds of hotels in the USA offer luxurious and exquisite experiences for guests worldwide.

Following is a list of the ten largest hotels in the United States of America (USA) by room count. A list of single buildings and campuses of one hotel consists of two or more buildings.

This article explores the top 10 largest hotels in the USA from the bottom, highlighting their luxurious accommodations, services, and experiences.

1. Hilton Hawaiian Village

The Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, based in Las Vegas, is among the top ten most prominent hotels in the USA. There is no doubt that this hotel is of the highest quality. There are five towers, 18 bars, restaurants, dozens of shops, five swimming pools, and direct beach access.

There are 3,804 rooms in the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort in Honolulu, the largest Hotel in Hawaii. It was opened in 1955, making it the largest hotel in the Hilton chain.

2. Bellagio

The Bellagio is a luxury hotel, casino, and resort built on the former Dunes Hotel and Casino site in Paradise, Nevada. Bellagio has a large dancing water fountain synchronized with music on the Las Vegas Strip.

There are 3,933 rooms in the hotel, a casino, a seasonal outdoor pool, five outdoor swimming pools, four spa tubs, and other recreational amenities, including a fitness center. There are fine dining restaurants, luxury shopping centers, and an iconic water show in addition to “O” by Cirque du Soleil.

3. Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace is a luxury hotel and casino located west of the Las Vegas Strip, between The Mirage and the Bellagio. It has 3,960 rooms and suites.

In addition to numerous restaurants, the hotel offers a casino with modern facilities and table games, a 4,500-square-foot poker room, and slot machines. As well as the Colosseum, the venue has a 22,450-square-foot stage and seats 4,296 people.

4. Excalibur Hotel and Casino

A top-rated casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada, the Excalibur Hotel and Casino offers over 1,200 slot machines and table games in a 100,000-square-foot gaming area.

Besides the casino, the Excalibur Hotel and Casino have an upscale pool area, fitness center, a 13,000-square-foot spa, the Chapel at Excalibur, eight restaurants, the Octane Lounge with live music on the weekends, and an arcade.

It’s the world’s largest hotel, with 3,981 rooms on over 70 acres and 4 outdoor pools, including a water slide, poolside cabanas, and an adult-only pool. You can also work out in a large gym that has modern equipment.

5. Luxor Las Vegas

Luxor Las Vegas features a 30-story pyramid and two 22-story towers at the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada. After opening in 1993, the iconic pyramid was expanded with a twin 22-story tower in 1998, making it the second biggest Hotel in Vegas at the time.

At the moment, the Luxor Las Vegas has 4,407 rooms, making it the 6th largest Hotel in Vegas and the U.S. There’s also a 120,000-square-foot casino with over 2,000 slots and 87 table games and a five-acre pool area with four pools and a whirlpool.

6. Mandalay Bay Resort Complex

The resort is located along the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada. The property consists of two blocks. The first is occupied by the Delano (formerly THE hotel), while the second is occupied by the Mandalay Bay and Four Seasons Hotel.

There are 3,209 rooms at Mandalay Bay, 24 elevators, and a casino covering 135,000 square feet. The hotel is adjacent to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and Michelob Ultra Arena, which has a seating capacity of 12,000 guests.

Delano Las Vegas features 1,117 rooms over a 43-story building. In addition to a wave pool and lazy river, the resort features an impressive pool area called Mandalay Bay Beach. There are 4,426 rooms in the Mandalay Bay resort complex, which opened in 1999.

7. Wynn Resort Complex

There are also Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Las Vegas (also called Encore at Wynn Las Vegas or Encore at Wynn Las Vegas) in the Wynn Resort complex, located on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada.

With multiple hotel towers and exquisite accommodations, the complex also features a sprawling casino floor, gourmet dining, upscale boutiques, and lively nightlife. There are 4,748 rooms in the complex, which occupies more than 190,000 square feet of land.

Over 1 million square feet of casino space. 30 000+ square feet of convention center space. Moreover, to retail space, there is a spa and salon, restaurants, bars, a nightclub, and a beach club. As of April 2005, Wynn Resorts have opened its doors to the public.

8. The Venetian & Palazzo

The Venetian & Palazzo is the number one hotel among the largest hotels in the USA. It has more than 7,000 rooms, including 4,049 rooms and 3,068 suites.

Two hotels are located under one roof, the Venetian and the Palazzo; on the site of the old Sands Hotel, the Venetian & Palazzo are located on the Las Vegas Strip. There are 12 pools in the hotel, a 120,000-square-foot casino floor, and a Sands Expo Convention Center.

There are gondola rides, Italian-inspired architecture, and a replica of Venice’s Grand Canal at The Venetian. In May 1999, the hotel opened its doors for the first time.

Bottom Line

There are several colossal hotels in the United States, each with an exceptional blend of luxury, entertainment, and service. The top ten largest hotels in the USA are listed above with all the details.

The full 1 largest hotel in the USA is The Venetian & Palazzo. All these hotels offer opulence and grandeur to travelers seeking opulence and grandeur, whether it’s Las Vegas or Disney. In the coming years, we can expect even more extensive and awe-inspiring hotels to be built.