Lionel Richie’s girlfriend, age, Partner, And Romance with Lionel Richie

Lionel Richi is a popular personality who made a significant contribution to the music world. The singer and songwriter is the co-host of American Idol.

Lionel is famous for his hosting gig, which not only caught the fan’s attention throughout his career. Lionel Richie’s girlfriend Lisa Parigi has caused quite the stir on social media. The couple has a great age gap and soon became the topic of attention. Let’s talk about all the details of Lionel Richie girlfriend age difference.

Is Lisa Parigi Younger Than Lionel Richie’s Daughter

Lisa Parigi and lionel Richi have been dating since 2014. Lionel Richie girlfriend age is 30 years, and Lionel is 70 years old. There is a big difference of 40 years. Even Lisa is younger than his adopted daughter and a few years older than her son Miles 26, and Sofia, 22.

the age is not a big deal, but people made a fuss on social media while some supported their relationship. Lisa said, “ great minds discuss ideas, average discuss events, small minds discuss people.”



Life of Lisa Parigi

Lisa Parigi’s date of birth is 30th September 1989. She speaks four languages German, French, English, and Schwezerdeutsch. Lisa’s height is five feet and eight inches. She is the realtor at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Houston, Texas.

Lisa lived in Dallas, Texas, and was involved in the ministries of St Michael Catholic Church with her husband, Sam. However, she settled in the United States and held a key position at It-focused Fortune 500 companies based in Geneva and Zurich, Switzerland.

Moreover, she launched the blog Dream, Design, Discover and founded a luxury brand named The Estate Collection. According to sources, her estimated net worth of Lisa is $200 million.