PP 125 Jhang By Election Result 2022 candidates and party affiliation

Jhang ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Read about PP 125 Jhang by election 17 July 2022 candidates, their party affiliation, votes and results. We will be updating final candidates list and their performance in the previous elections in this article. Lets have a look at election results 2018 from this constituency.

PP-125 Jhang Election Result 2018

In the 2018 general elections, Independent candidate Faisal Hayat Jibwana got 50913 votes from this constituency. His opponent Mian Muhammad Azam from PTI secured 38461 votes. The third candidate was an independent candidate Muhammad Javaid Akbar who got 12140 votes.

Independent candidate Iqbal Ahmad Khan came on 4th position who got 8296 votes. Umar Hayat from TLP got 4031 votes and remaind on 5th position. Sajid Ali of MMA got 3770 votes and came on 6th position.

Also Read:

PP 97 Faisalabad By Election Result 2022 candidates and party affiliation