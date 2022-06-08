PP 97 Faisalabad By Election Result 2022 candidates and party affiliation

Faisalabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Read about PP 97 Faisalabad by election 17 July 2022 candidates, their party affiliation, votes and results. We will be updating final candidates list and their performance in the previous elections in this article. Lets have a look at election results 2018 from this constituency.

PP-97 Faisalabad Election Result 2018

In the 2018 general elections, Independent candidate Muhammad Ajma got 42273 votes from this constituency. His opponent Ali Afzal Sahi from PTI secured 37932 votes.

The third candidate was Azad Ali Tabassum of Pakistan Muslim League N who got 35298 votes. Muhammad Afzal of TLP came on 4th position who got 4345 votes.

Tariq Mehmood Bajwa from PPPP got 1678 votes and remaind on 5th position. Muhammad Imran of AAT got 835 votes and came on 6th position.

Also Read:

PP 83 Khushab By Election Result 2022 candidates and party affiliation

PP 7 Rawalpindi By Election Result 2022 candidates and party affiliation