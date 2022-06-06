PP 83 Khushab By Election Result 2022 candidates and party affiliation

Khushab ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Read about PP 83 Khushab 2 by election 17 July 2022 candidates, their party affiliation, votes and results. We will be updating final candidates list and their performance in the previous elections in this article. Lets have a look at election results 2018 from this constituency.

PP-83 Khushab Election Result 2018

In the 2018 general elections, Independent candidate Malik Ghulam Rasool Sangha got 68959 votes from this constituency. His opponent Muhammad Asif Malik from PML-N secured 47684 votes. The third candidate was independent candidate Malik Zafar Ullah Khan Bugti who got 10863 votes.

Dildar Hussain Rizvi of TLP came on 4th position who got 9563 votes. Gull Asghar Khan from PTI got 8517 votes and remaind on 5th position. Independent candidate Muhammad Saleem Iqbal got 2790 votes and came on 6th position.

Shazia Kausar of AAT came on 7th position who got 2543 votes. Nisar Ahmad Khan from PPPP got 1899 votes and remained on 8th position. Independent candidate Saif Ullah Khan got 1660 votes and came on 9th position.

