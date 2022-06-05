PP 7 Rawalpindi By Election Result 2022 candidates and party affiliation

Rawalpindi ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Read about PP 7 Rawalpindi by election 17 July 2022 candidates, their party affiliation, votes and results. We will be updating final candidates list and their performance in the previous elections in this article. Lets have a look at election results 2018 from this constituency.

PP-7 Rawalpindi Election Result 2018

In the 2018 general elections, Independent candidate Raja Sagheer Ahmed got 44363 votes from this constituency. His opponent Raja Muhammad Ali from PML-N secured 42459 votes. The third candidate was Ghulam Murtaza Satti of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf who got 40528 votes.

Mansoor Zahoor of TLP came on 4th position who got 15068 votes. Chaudhary Mohammad Ayub from PPPP got 9259 votes and remaind on 5th position. Tanweer Ahmad of MMA got 2476 votes and came on 6th and last position.