PP 127 Jhang By Election Result 2022 candidates and party affiliation

Read about PP 127 Jhang by election 17 July 2022 candidates, their party affiliation, votes and results. We will be updating final candidates list and their performance in the previous elections in this article. Lets have a look at election results 2018 from this constituency.

PP-127 Jhang Election Result 2018

In the 2018 general elections, Independent candidate Mehar Muhammad Aslam got 27399 votes from this constituency. His opponent Mehar Muhammad Nawaz from PTI secured 26609 votes.

The third candidate was Khurram Abbas Sial who got 10052 votes as an independent candidate. Independent candidate Syed Noor Sultan came on 4th position who got 9413 votes. Muhammad Mustafa got 9064 votes as an independent candidate and remaind on 5th position.

