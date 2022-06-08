PP 140 Sheikhupura By Election Result 2022 and candidates

Sheikhupura ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Read about PP 140 Sheikhupura by election 17 July 2022 candidates, their party affiliation, votes and results. We will be updating final candidates list and their performance in the previous elections in this article. Lets have a look at election results 2018 from this constituency.

PP-140 Sheikhupura Election Result 2018

In the 2018 general elections, PTI candidate Mian Khalid Mehmood got 32862 votes from this constituency. His opponent Yasir Iqbal from PML-N secured 26029 votes. The third candidate was Qaisar Zahoor Gondal from TLP who got 11265 votes.

Syed Nadeem Abbas of PPPP came on 4th position who got 4444 votes. Shehzad Asghar Basra from AAT got 1641 votes and remaind on 5th position.

