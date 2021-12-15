PP 206 By Election Result 2021 Khanewal City

Arshad Farooq Butt

By-election campaign is underway in PP-206 constituency of Khanewal in which Rana Muhammad Saleem from PML-N is participating. While Noreen Nishat Daha, widow of Nishat Ahmed Daha is participating from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Wasiq Serjis Haider of PPP and Sheikh Muhammad Akmal of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan are also contesting in this by-election. In this way, candidates of 13 political parties including PML-N, PPP and TLP have entered the field. However, the final contest is expected to be between PML-N and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Nishat Ahmed of PML-N had won the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-206 in Khanewal in 2018 by getting 51,353 votes. However, he later revolted against Nawaz Sharif and disassociated himself from the leadership. After her death, PML-N did not give ticket to her widow and now she is contesting election on PTI ticket.

In the 2018 general elections, PTI candidate Rana Muhammad Saleem from this constituency came second with 47,807 votes. He later left the PTI and joined the PML-N. And now he is in the field from PML-N.

Thus, the interesting situation in the constituency has given special importance to the by-election of Khanewal. There are only a few moments left in whose head the credit for victory will go.