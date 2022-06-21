PP 217 Multan By Election Result 2022 candidates and party affiliation

Multan ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

PTI confirms party ticket for Zain Qureshi in by election PP-217. The PML-N awards ticket to Muhammad Salman.

Read about PP 217 Multan by election 17 July 2022 candidates, their party affiliation, votes and results. We will be updating final candidates list and their performance in the previous elections in this article. Lets have a look at election results 2018 from this constituency.

PP-217 Multan 7 Election Result 2018

In the 2018 general elections, independent candidate Muhammad Salman got 35294 votes from this constituency. His opponent Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi from PTI secured 31716 votes.

The third candidate was Tasneem Kousar of PMLN who got 21618 votes. Kulsoom Naz of PPPP got 3963 votes and remained on 4th position. Other participants did not get enough votes to mention.