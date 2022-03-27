Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Parade Ground Islamabad

Islamabad ( The breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has reached Parade Ground Islamabad. The Prime Minister has reached the venue of Jalsa by helicopter.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mehmood and other leaders are also present on the stage.

PM Imran Khan was greeted with slogans upon reaching into the parade ground Islamabad. The Prime Minister and the participants of the meeting listened to the national anthem while standing.