Prime Minsiter Imran Khan Refused to Resign

In his speech to the nation Prime Minister Imran Khan has refused to resign. He has said that he will never give up and fight to the last ball.

According to the details, in his address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan has erroneously stated that the threatening letter was written by the United States.

Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister has said that on March 7 or 8, we receive a message from the United States. After saying this, the Prime Minister stopped and said that he did not want to name the country.

He said that some members of the media were trying to cover up the matter. Let them know that this is an official document. The ambassador was sitting and taking notes.