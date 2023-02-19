Queen Of The South Season 6, Cast, Plot, and Release Date

Queen of The South is a popular American crime and tv series. It is an action thriller drama and always received a good response. Everyone wants to know about Queen of the South season 6 details.

Queen of the South Season 6

Teresa flees Mexico after the drug runner’s boyfriend gets killed. She became the reigning drug smuggler of the country. The series is not renewed yet; however, the season will be announced soon. M.A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller are the creators of the series. Peter Gadiot, Hemky Madera, and Alice Braga are included in the starring.

The series is made on a Spanish telenovela named La Reina del Sur. David Friendly, Scott Rosenbaum, Dailyn Rodriguez, Benjamin Daniel Lobato, M.A. Fortin, Joshua John Miller, and Alice Braga are included in the production team. The duration of each episode is from 38 to 45 minutes.

The series was made under Skeeter Rosenbaum Productions, Frequency Films, Friendly Films, Fox 21 Television Studios, Universal Cable Productions, 20th Television, and Universal Content Productions.

The series Queen of the South arrived on the USA network. Season 1 to season 4 includes 13 episodes. The net season contained a total of ten episodes. Now, people are asking about the sixth season of the Queen of The South season. Let’s talk about all the updates.

Review Of Queen of the South Season 5

The fifth season of the queen of the south got a positive review. At the end of the season, we saw that Teresa tried to expand the operation in Europe while putting the lives of everyone. Now everyone is expecting the sixth season and waiting anxiously.

However, we also see that George also takes part in a sinister plan. Then Boaz starts a war against the cartel of Teresa on the eve of her first steps as a legitimate business owner. Dumas leaves the narcos business, and then Kelly Anne is kidnapped. Later on. Teresa tries to save Kelly Anne at the expense of her business. Also, Devon appears with the demands of Teressa and James, who shatters dreams of Teresa of a legitimate future.

Kelly and Pote Adapted to suburban life, and Teresa eliminated Kostya in NYC. The couple plans to leave the narco business and deceive Devon Finch. James, Kelly, and Pote tried to escape Devon and Boaz. At that time, Pote was arrested and sent to prison.

The story of the Queen of the south season 6 will continue where the fifth ended. Now let’s talk about the release date.

Release Date of Queen of the South Season 6

No one knows about the release date of Queen of the south season 6. It has yet to be declared. Hopefully, it will arrive soon on USA Network.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1407783012645969922

The first season of the series Queen of the South was aired from 23rd June 2016 to 15th September 2016. The series Queen of the South’s second season aired from 8th June 2017 to 31st August 2017.

The first season premiered in 2016, the second came in August 2017, the third in 2018, the fourth in 2019, and the fifth in 2021. So, Queen of the south season 6 will announce soon.

The fifth season of the series Queen of the South was aired from 7th April 2021 to 9th June 2021.

No trailer has been released yet. We will share the updates if we get the news regarding the release date and trailer.

https://youtu.be/rJnKiHqGjbM