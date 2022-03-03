Rai Murtaza Iqbal Presides District Coordination Committee Meeting

Chichawatni ( The Break8ng Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Member National Assembly Rai Murtaza Iqbal Khan presided meeting of District Coordination Committee in Chichawatni.

Commissioner Ali Bahadur Qazi, Regional Police officer Dr. Moin Masood, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Awais Malik, District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch attended the meeting.

PTI leaders Shakeel Khan Niazi, Chaudhry Nooriz Shakoor Khan, Ex-MPA Waheed Asghar Dogar, Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan, Malik Faisal Jalal Dhako, Malik Muhammad Faisal Langarial, Dr Mazhar Shirazi and Malik Sajjad Awan also participated.

RPO Sahiwal briefed the participants on the law and order situation in Sahiwal district.

The RPO said that the police were mobilized to curb street crimes. The police was strengthening public relations at the village level for peace and order.

Shakeel Khan Niazi said that there was an urgent need to improve traffic management in Sahiwal city. Traffic police should discourage underage driving.

He further said that a bypass road should be constructed from Govt Comprehensive School to Jhal Road along the canal.

Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Muhammad Awais Malik delivered a briefing on Sahiwal City Improvement Package of Rs. 17 billion. Grain and Sabzi Mandi were being shifted from Sahiwal city.

Rai Murtaza Iqbal said that people were suffering due to slowness of city package. On which the Deputy Commissioner said that the obstacles in the work of the city package were being removed.

MNA Rai Murtaza further said that space should be allotted immediately for girls college in Kasawal. In the next Ramadan, Ramadan Bazaar should be held at 90 Morr too. The development schemes for the next financial year 2022-23 should be finalized soon.

Ending encroachments is one of the PTI’s priorities. Vendors should not be harassed in action against encroachments. MNA

Malik Jalal Dhako said that the laying of sewerage line from Comprehensive School to Maiwali Masjid should be completed as soon as possible. Harappa’s sewerage scheme had been unnecessarily delayed.

On this occasion, Rana Aftab said that government dues, commercialization fees and rents should be recovered.

Deputy Director Development Akram Wattoo said that 652 development projects were being implemented in the district. 9 billion 29 crore had been spent so far in the current financial year.