Decision to crack down on citizens who refuse corona vaccination

Sahiwal (The Breaking Times – December 6, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt) Secretary Tourism Captain (Retd) Mushtaq Ahmed on behalf of Punjab Government has given free hand to District Administration Sahiwal on vaccination issue. Health department officials have been ordered to speed up the second dose.

The Secretary Tourism chaired a review meeting on the second phase of the Reach Every Door campaign. Deputy Commissioner Wajid Ali Shah gave a briefing on the first and second phase of the campaign.

ADCR Asim Saleem, officers of Health Department, Population Welfare, Education and Colleges officers participated. Capt (R) Mushtaq Ahmed directed strict monitoring of educational institutions, markets, wedding halls and public transport. He said that there was no room for negligence after the Omicron wave.

People over the age of 50 should be given a booster dose as soon as possible. Educational institutions, shopping malls, restaurants that refuse vaccination should be sealed.

Use all available resources to achieve the goal of vaccination. Negligence and fictitious statistics in the campaign will not be tolerated under any circumstances. I am overseeing the campaign in the district. Officers have been directed to ensure implementation of the No Vaccination No Service Campaign in all cases.