Chaudhry Muhammad Tufail Jutt meets Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Former PML-N MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Tufail Jutt and MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad Jutt have called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

Chaudhry Muhammad Tufail Jutt apprised the Punjab Chief Minister about the double murder in Chichawatni ( Saniha Chichawatni ). He appealed for the immediate arrest of the accused.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report of the incident from IG Punjab and ordered arrest of the accused within 48 hours. He also summoned IG Punjab, RPO Sahiwal and DPO Sahiwal to the Chief Minister’s House.

Anjuman Tajran Chichawatni Announces Strike and Rally Tomorrow

Markazi Anjuman Tajran Chichawatni has announced a complete strike against the double murder in Chichawatni city.

In this regard a condemnation meeting was held in which the President of Markazi Anjuman Tajran Chichawatni Hafiz Muhammad Bilal, Patron Haji Mahmood-ur-Rehman Bhilar, Abdul Shakoor, Business Leader Sultan Mustafaei, Mufti Kifayatullah, Muhammad Arshad Farooqi, Hafiz Waheed Hashmat, Chairman Tehreek-e-Ihsas Pakistan Raat Muhammad A large number of traders including Zubair Aslam, Mohammad Owais, Rana Mohammad Irfan, Sheikh Mohammad Zulfiqar Zulfi, Khalid Habib Bhalar, Mohammad Farrukh, Mohammad Irshad Chhada, Abdul Ghaffar, Mohammad Dilshad participated.

The meeting unanimously decided that a complete strike would be called against the double murder in Chichawatni. We share the grief of the heirs of the slain Abdul Wahab and Usman Jutt. We will raise our voice on every platform to bring them justice.

Earlier, Yousuf Jamal Tika, president of Markazi Anjuman Tajran Chichawatni , was brutally murdered and his killers have not yet been arrested by the police.

A rally organized by Tehreek-e-Ihsas Pakistan in connection with the arrest of the killers of the victims will be taken out from Ghanta Ghar Chowk at 10 am tomorrow. The rally will be held in front of the DSP’s office after coming from different markets.

