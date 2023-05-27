Toby Dobrik: Age, height, Family, Net Worth, and Other Details

Toby Dobrick became popular because of family member David Dibrik. David is a Youtuber and is in command of the vlog squad. David is a popular YouTube sensational personality. Toby is most visible in his daily vlogging and smart recordings. He is just a kid but earned a decent amount of money and fame at 13.

Toby Dobrik was born on 8th August 2009 in Chicago, Illinois. He became popular as the sibling of David Dobrik. The birthplace of David is Slovakia. There is no history available regarding her education. The father’s name of Toby is Pavo Dobrik, but the mother’s name is unknown. Moreover, he has three siblings: Sara Dobrik, David, and Ester. We don’t have any information regarding his height, weight, or body measurements.

Relationship Status

Toby is famous for his family member, and people love him as a kid. However, he maintained himself so well. People are excited to know about his relationship status. he is so young now for any relationship. However, his brother David has been dating Liza Koshy for three years.

Career

There is very little detail available regarding his career. However, his siblings Sarah and Esther appeared in many recordings of David. Along with family, Toby does an inquiry/answer video. The followers also take advantage of family video blogs. There are almost 18.2 million subscribers on the YouTube channel. Now Toby has made his YouTue channel and earned a handsome amount of money.

https://youtu.be/d9uOxoA1m5w

David posted many videos on YouTube to surprise his younger brother Toby Dobrik. On 17th August, he tried his best to make things more special for him. David arranged a meeting with Mr. Beast, who gave Toby his merchandise at the first meeting. However, he proceeded to give him $10,000 and an iPhone. He burst into tears and released how many gifts he had received.

Net Worth

According to sources, the estimated net worth of Toby Dobrik is $1.5 million. He will amaze his family in coming future. But it is also surprising that he is earning money just at 13.