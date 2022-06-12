Violet Myers criticizes Mia Khalifa for Her statements against Porn Industry

New York ( The Breaking Times – Michael E. Ruane )

Former Pornographic film actress Mia Khalifa keeps criticising on porn industry since she withdrew from this shameful industry on which actress Violet Myers expresses her resentment.

Her counterpart, the top porn actress from the United States of America Violet Myers, has expressed a dissenting statement against Mia Khalifa over her criticism on industry.

Violet Myers resembles Mia Khalifa, which is why people compare her to Mia Khalifa. Some even call Violet Myers the new Mia Khalifa of the pornographic film industry.

Young and beautiful Violet Myers is a 25-year-old beauty who expresses her views during porn director Haley Randall’s podcast “Unfiltered” on Monday.

Violet Myers said that the way Mia Khalifa mocks the pornographic film industry, I do not like her at all. Mia Khalifa looks like she was forced to work in pornographic films.

Girls make mistakes when they are teenagers. These mistakes are our own. If Mia Khalifa thinks it was a mistake to work in the pornographic film industry, it is her personal fault.

She should not blame the whole industry for this mistake and should not pretend that she was forced to do so. I myself am working in this porn industry and I do not think that this industry is as Mia Khalifa describes.

