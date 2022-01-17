Abu Dhabi News : 3 Died 6 Injured in Drone Strike

Abu Dhabi ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) At least six people have been killed and six others injured in a suspected drone strike in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi.

Emirati officials say the dead include a Pakistani and two Indian nationals. Authorities say the drone strikes have set fire to new buildings at the international airport and the industrial area of Musaffah. Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for attacks on the United Arab Emirates.

Suspected drone attack by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on oil tankers near UAE’s Abu Dhabi airport, and on the site of Abu Dhabi airport expansion, has resulted in multiple explosions and at least six fatalities. Drone attack destroyed 3 oil tankers.