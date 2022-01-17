Abu Dhabi News : 3 Died 6 Injured in Drone Strike

Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for attacks in Abu Dhabi

By Arshad Farooq
Drone Attack in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) At least six people have been killed and six others injured in a suspected drone strike in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi.

Emirati officials say the dead include a Pakistani and two Indian nationals. Authorities say the drone strikes have set fire to new buildings at the international airport and the industrial area of Musaffah. Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for attacks on the United Arab Emirates.

Suspected drone attack by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on oil tankers near UAE’s Abu Dhabi airport, and on the site of Abu Dhabi airport expansion, has resulted in multiple explosions and at least six fatalities. Drone attack destroyed 3 oil tankers.

You might also like
News

Police recovers two missing sisters in Kasur city

News

Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense exchange bitter Remarks

News

National Assembly Passes Supplementary Finance Bill 2022

News

Usman Mirza Case : Blackmailed Couple Recant Their Statement