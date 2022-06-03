ECP to Hold By Elections in Punjab on July 17

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Syed Aon Sherazi )

The Election commission of Pakistan in its latest press release announces by election in Punjab to be held on July 17, 2022.

According to a private TV Channel Dunya News, from Jun 4 to 7 the nomination papers for the candidates will be accepted. On Jun 11 ECP will scrutinize those nomination papers.

In case of any objection, candidates can appeal in the election tribunal which will declare the verdict on appeals by Jun 21. Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by Jun 23.

Final List of Constituencies By Election 2022 in Punjab, Pakistan

The Election Commission of Pakistan de-seated 25 PTI MPAs on May 20, 2022 for voting Hamza Shahbaz Sharif during Chief Minister Election in Punjab. Among them 5 MPAs were on Special Seats. So By Election 2022 will be held in 20 constituencies of Punjab on July 17. Those are:

PP-7

PP-83

PP-90

PP-97

PP-125

PP-127

PP-140

PP-158

PP-167

PP-168

PP-170

PP-202

PP-217

PP-224

PP-228

PP-237

PP-272

PP-273

PP-282

PP-288

It is to be noted that Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi sent the reference to ECP against PTI dissident MPAs for violating Article 63-A . After this verdict PTI had to lose its 20 MPAs in Punjab which ultimately proved beneficial for Pakistan Muslim League N.

After losing 20 MPAs in those constituencies, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf is facing candidates issue whereas PMLN has now more than 2 candidates in every constituency.

