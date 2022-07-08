Chairperson Sahiwal Board Silwat Saeed visits Inter Examination Centers

Commissioner Sahiwal Division and Chairperson Sahiwal Board Silwat Saeed visits various Intermediate Examination Centers in Sahiwal.

She reviewed the process of giving examinations to the students of Government High School Chak No. 89/6R, Government Post Graduate College and Government Girls College and checked the facilities provided to them.

Controller Examinations Rana Naveed Azmat also accompanied her. On the occasion, Commissioner Sahiwal Division Silwat Saeed urged to maintain the transparency of the ongoing Intermediate Part-I examinations in all cases.

She directed the staff to provide cold drinking water to the students and in case of power outage generators should be utilized in all examination centres.

Silwat Saeed also appreciated the duty of the examination staff. Controller Examinations Rana Naveed Azmat gave her a detailed briefing on the steps taken to make the examinations transparent.

