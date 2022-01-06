Chichawatni kidnapped youth rescued from Peshawar

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Muhammad Sufyan son of Muhammad Ashraf, a resident of Chak 172/9 L Chichawatni city has been recovered from Peshawar city. He was abducted from Chichawatni two days ago.

According to details, Peshawar police, acting on a tip-off, rescued the abducted youth. The case of abduction of the youth was registered in City police station Chichawatni.

Peshawar police received information about the transfer of abducted Muhammad Sufyan to an unknown location via Peshawar.

The accused left the abductee in a state of semi-consciousness at a local petrol pump and fled after failing to evacuate out of the city.

The youth was rushed to a hospital for first aid. After medical treatment, the abductee was handed over to his parents. Police also questioned the owner and staff of the local petrol pump.