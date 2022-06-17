Chichawatni News : Traders protest on drum beat against inflation

Chichawatni ( The breaking times – Usman Cheema )

Chichawatni traders organized a protest on drum beat against inflation in khatam e nabuwat chowk Chichawatni city. Peaceful protest was held on the drum beat against the unjustified rise in prices of petroleum products and inflation.

Traders chanted slogans against the government over skyrocketing prices. Theye demanded from the government that the people should be given the right to live and the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products should be withdrawn.

Talking to media, Muhammad Haris Danish, Senior Vice President, Markazi Anjuman Tajran Chichawatni and Asif Saeed, General Secretary, said that the imported government had dropped petrol bombs on the people three times in the last three weeks. The poor man was forced to commit suicide.

Instead of sucking the blood of the people, the government should reduce its protocol and reduce its expenditure. There should be a complete ban on air conditioners in all government offices.

