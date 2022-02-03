Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Provincial Minister for Management and Professional Department Punjab Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial visits Sadar Bazar Chichawatni.

Malik Noman Ahmed Langarial calls on the businessmen and listened to their concerns. Talking to media, he says that inflation has increased all over the world which is also visible.

“Today I have listened to the problems of the business community and saw the rush of people coming to the markets to buy and sell.”

It is clear that the people are moving towards prosperity. Inflation is being raised through a well-organized conspiracy against the PTI government. Our government is with the business community. Our first priority is the business community.

The wheel of the country is turning because of the business community. The government will protect the traders and solve the problems with our government.

The urea crisis was caused by a little mismanagement. We are self-sufficient in urea fertilizer. Potato crop yields increased which led to increased use of urea fertilizer. Urea fertilizer is now being supplied in large quantities at controlled rates.

Our government is an ideal government for landlords. The landlord class has stood on its own two feet. In the past, the landlord was helpless and left behind. Today landowners are getting the best rates for crops and varieties.

He was accompanied by former District Deputy Nazim Malik Faisal Langarial, Sheikh Khalid Mahmood, Sheikh Iftikhar, Syed Zafar Iqbal Shah, Ehtesham Ali, Rana Muhammad Shahid, Muhammad Farooq Gujjar Advocate, Iftikhar Bilal and Rabb Nawaz.