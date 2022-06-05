PP 202 Chichawatni By Election Result 2022 Candidates and Party

By : Arshad Farooq Butt

PP-202 Chichawatni is among the 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly in which the Election Commission of Pakistan has released the schedule for by-elections.

Political pundits have set their eyes on the constituency after Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial, a dissident PTI member, has been de-seated by Election commission of Pakistan for voting Hamza Shahbaz Sharif. By-elections will be held on July 17, 2022.

Let’s have a look at the pp 202 constituency’s location, short political history, and prospective candidates.

1. Location of PP 202 Constituency Chichawatni

Some of the effects of the new delimitation before the 2018 elections happened in this constituency PP-202. Under the new delimitation, the old provincial constituency PP 226 was renamed as PP 202.

The new zoning includes the legal constituencies of Iqbal Nagar, Shahkot and Okanwala Bangla of Chichawatni city. After the new constituencies, the total population of this provincial constituency is 342731 while the total number of registered voters is 196381.

2. Political history of PP 202 Constituency Chichawatni

Election 2008

From this constituency, in the 2008 elections, Malik Iqbal Ahmed Langarial of PML-Q got 29955 votes. (Malik Iqbal Ahmad Langarial Late was the father of Malik Noman Langarial)

The second candidate was Jamshed Alam Chaudhry who participated in the elections as an independent candidate and got 15373 votes.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Mian Saif-ur-Rehman Joya came third with 15,172 votes.

PPP candidate Malik Talib Hussain Langarial was at the fourth position with 14922 votes. In this way, the contest was very exciting and instead of two, four candidates got good votes.

Among other candidates, MQM’s Zulfiqar Ali got 222 votes and independent candidate Amna Naveed got 87 votes.

By-election 2012

Later, Malik Iqbal Ahmed Langarial was disqualified on fake degree and by-elections were held in December 2012. In which PML-N’s Chaudhry Hanif Jutt won with 42994 votes. (Chaudhry Hanif Jutt is brother of former MNA Chaudhry Tufail Jutt)

Naseem Langarial of PML-Q remained at the second position. (Ms. Naseem Langarial is the mother of Malik Noman Langarial) She got 35369 votes. In third place was Jamshed Alam Chaudhry who contested the elections as an independent and got 17500 votes. In this way, the contest between the three candidates was thrilling.

Election 2013

In the 2013 general elections, PML-N candidate Chaudhry Hanif Jutt got 49542 votes from this constituency and was elected MPA.

His opponent Amna Naveed of Pakistan Muslim League-Q got 40715 votes and came second. (Ms. Amna Naveed is the sister of Malik Noman Langarial)

The third candidate was Chaudhry Asim Nawaz Gujjar of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who got 6004 votes.

Chaudhry Muhammad Mansha Bath of Pakistan Peoples Party got 2238 votes and remained at the fourth position.

Major (retd) Muhammad Ghulam Sarwar also participated in these elections and got only 62 votes.

Election 2018

After the defeat in the by-elections of 2012 and the general elections of 2013, the sun of 2018 has risen once again to herald the victory for the Langarial family.

In the 2018 general elections, the squabbling between the Muslim League leaders cleared the way for the PTI. PTI candidate Malik Noman Langarial got 57190 votes from this constituency and was elected MPA.

His opponent Shahid Munir of PML-N got 44196 votes and came second. (Shahid Munir is the son of former MNA Chaudhry Munir Azhar)

The third candidate was Muhammad Mansha of Pakistan Peoples Party who got 5023 votes. No other candidate, including the PPP candidate, got significant votes in this election. Thus the choice was between two candidates.

3. By-election 2022: Expected candidate in PP-202

A cursory glance at the previous history makes it clear that the Langarial clan is strong in this constituency. However, PML-N’s Shahid Munir also has the potential to turn things around.

It is not yet clear whether the PML-N will issue tickets to Malik Noman Langarial in this by-election or to runner-up Shahid Munir in the 2018 elections.

In the current situation, Shahid Munir will be a better option for the ticket. Malik Noman Langarial may face reprimand from angry PTI voters.

After the defection of Malik Noman Langarial, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has no strong candidate in PP-202. Expected candidates could be Adil Gujjar, son of Major (retd) Muhammad Ghulam Sarwar or former MNA Chaudhry Saeed Gujjar, who is a weaker candidate than Malik Noman Langarial or Shahid Munir.

Imported candidate formula

Apart from the aforementioned candidates, the political leadership of PP-201 may also launch an imported candidate in PP-202 in the style of Samsam Bukhari.

In this case, former MNA Rai Hassan Nawaz’s son Rai Iqbal and former MNA Chaudhry Tufail Jutt’s brother Chaudhry Hanif Jutt can try their hand at PP 202 and this constituency is not new for both the families.