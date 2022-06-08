PMLN issues Ticket to PTI Defector Malik Noman Langrial in PP-202
In the meeting, it was agreed to contest the by-election in P202 together.
Lahore ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )
Former PML-N candidate in PP-202 Chaudhry Shahid Munir Azhar and MPA PP-202 Malik Noman Langarial have called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.
In the meeting, it was agreed to contest the by-election in P202 together. Former MNA Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal, former MNA Chaudhry Munir Azhar and MPA Malik Nadeem Kamran were also present on the occasion.
Also Read:
PP-202 Chichawatni: Which candidate will get PTI ticket?
Chichawatni : Political History of PP-202 Sahiwal 7
Malik Noman Langarial Press Conference with Hamza Shahbaz Sharif
Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial visits Sadar Bazar Chichawatni
PMLN To Support Dissident PTI Members in By Election 2022