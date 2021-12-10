Crackdown against Electricity thieves in Sahiwal and Chichawatni

Sahiwal ( Sahiwal News Live – December 10, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Mepco Wapda Circle Sahiwal has launched a crackdown and caught more than 18 electricity thieves in Sahiwal and Chichawatni city, the police have registered cases.

In the light of orders of SE MEPCO WAPDA Sardar Noor Hassan Dogar, SD Zulfiqar Ali Haider has caught the electricity thieves in different areas. Here is the detail of electricity thieves:

Muhammad Tariq at Dussehra Ground Haseeb Ahmed in 132/9L Muhammad Sabir in 135A/9L Muhammad Sabir in Wapda Colony Muhammad Wasim in Johar Town Muhammad Zahid in Chak 90/9L Maqsood Ahmed on Dispensary Road Ali Sher in Chuck No. 100/9L Mohammad Nadeem in Chakbandhi Nathu Amir Muhammad Tufail in Check No. 105/7R Muhammad Sadiq Khan in Chak No. 108/7-R Tauheed in Thatta Bahadur Singh Nasir Khan in Chak No. 49 GD Munir Ahmad in Noorshah Mohammad Farooq in Chak No. 48 GD Zafar Iqbal in Abadi Noor Pir Yasin in Thatta Parbana Muhammad Mumtaz in Chuck No. 60GD

Police have registered separate cases against the accused electricity thieves. More raids are expected in Sahiwal and Chichawatni this month.