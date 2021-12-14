Crisis of urea fertilizer intensified in Sahiwal division

Sahiwal (Chichawatni News Live – 14 December 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt) Artificial crisis of urea fertilizer has intensified in Chichawatni, Sahiwal, Okara, Renala Khurd, Sher Garh and Depalpur, the administration has become a silent spectator.

According to details, urea fertilizer has become scarce in and around Sahiwal division. Hundreds of landlords and farmers line up to get urea fertilizer, but due to the artificial shortage of urea fertilizer, landlords and farmers return home without fertilizer. Fighting is reported in many places.

The landowners have protested, saying that wheat production per acre is in danger of being affected. Annual canal closures are expected for a few days. We are forced to buy urea fertilizer at high prices.

Shopkeepers are receiving more than Rs. 2200 urea fertilizer from landlords. The landlords have demanded immediate notice from Commissioner Sahiwal.