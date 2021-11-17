Chamber of Commerce delegation Meets Director of CUI Sahiwal

Sahiwal (The Breaking Times – 17 November 2021 – Ehtesham) Pakistan needs to solve industry problems through research and evidence based local system.

Industry and education go hand in hand. Because our educational institutions produce skilled people for the country’s industry who are moving the country towards development.

These views were expressed by Director Comsats University Islamabad, Sahiwal Campus Prof. Dr. Nazeer Ahmed Zafar while meeting a delegation of Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce.

The purpose of the meeting was to establish a lasting bilateral relationship between the local industry so that the Sahiwal industrialists could benefit from the research conducted at CUI and provide job opportunities to the graduates.

Director CUI, Sahiwal Campus said that modern trends in the industry needed to be introduced as the share of industry in the national economy was increasing.

During the meeting, the city’s industrial community appreciated the University’s vision for the industry and assured full cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, President Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce Sheikh Basharat Naeem said that he had always been a strong supporter of links and cooperation in industry and educational institutions. And they had always tried to develop a knowledge-based economy.

Sahiwal’s industrialists and businessmen have worldwide experience in import and export. It takes time for industries to adapt to modern requirements so that they can further serve the country.

Officials of Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce and University faculty and senior officials were present in large numbers on the occasion.