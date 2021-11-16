Action to be taken against unnumbered vehicles and motorcycles

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Nov 16, 2021 – Police Representative ) District Traffic Officer Sahiwal Dr. Asif Kamal has said that strict legal action will be taken against unregistered vehicles, motorcycles and rickshaws.

He said that during a meeting with traffic officers in his office that all unnumbered vehicles would be stopped.

He further said that vehicles must be registered to run on the road. Most of the crimes involve unnumbered vehicles. Therefore, it is necessary to take strict action against them.

District Traffic Officer Sahiwal also appealed to the citizens to respect the law and get their vehicles registered on time. Also, all the traffic officers were instructed to treat the citizens with good manners and perform their duties first under the Manifesto of Salam and then Kalam.