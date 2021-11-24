Hudaibiya Mills Reference and Raiwind State Case

By : Muhammad Shafay, Islamabad

This is the case which was mentioned during the hearing of the Panama case in the Supreme Court and then during the two-month investigation of the Joint Investigation Team.

The Hudabia Mills reference was approved in March 2000 by the then chairman of NAB, Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Amjad.

Although Mian Nawaz Sharif’s name was not included in the initial reference. When the next NAB chief Khalid Maqbool approved the final reference, the accused included Mian Nawaz Sharif, his mother Shamim Akhtar, two brothers Shahbaz and Abbas Sharif, son Hussain Nawaz. , Daughter Maryam Nawaz, wife of nephew Hamza Shahbaz and Abbas Sharif, Sabiha Abbas were included.

The reference was made on the basis of a statement taken from the country’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on April 25, 2000, alleging that he had laundered about 14.8 million to the Sharif family through fake accounts.

Ishaq Dar later deviated from his statement and stated that he had made the statement under pressure.

Raiwind State Case

The case involved the construction of the Sharif family’s residence and other buildings on 401 kanals of land in Jati Umrah between 1992 and 1999 and involved Nawaz Sharif and his mother Shamim Akhtar.

In the reference, Nawaz Sharif was accused that the amount he paid for these construction activities did not match his declared assets.

The hearing of these two references was adjourned after Nawaz Sharif’s deportation and when Nawaz Sharif came to power for the third time in 2013, the Lahore High Court dismissed both the cases in March 2014 during his tenure.

Despite the surprisingly strong evidence, the NAB did not file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the expulsion.

In the Ittefaq Foundry loan case also, the NAB had accused the Sharif family of non-payment of Rs 3.80 billion in bank loans and said that the company had deliberately declared itself bankrupt to avoid repayment.

The case was dismissed by the Lahore High Court in February 2015 after the proceeds from the sale of Ittefaq Foundry were paid to the banks.

But in the end the question is why the man caught in such a difficult situation did not see the signs of destruction, the reason is that man thinks that after coming to power he is only for the government, and in the same understanding when? It does not know what to do.