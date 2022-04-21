Former Prime Minister Imran Khan blew up a billion on helicopter

Bani Gala ( Islamabad Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan spent about Rs 983.5 million on the use of government helicopters in the last three and a half years.

According to a document released by the PMLN federal government, since Imran Khan took office in August 2018, about Rs 1 billion have been spent on fuel, repairs, etc. of his helicopter till March 2022.

An hour’s flight by helicopter costs Rs. 275,000. According to government documents, the journey from Bani Gala to the PM’s office is 15 km. Imran Khan’s helicopter has cost more than Rs 8 lakh per day.

