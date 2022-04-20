Lahore Jalsa PTI Today 21 April 2022 Live Updates

Lahore ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is holding a Jalsa at Greater Iqbal Park Lahore. Read live updates about PTI jalsa Lahore 21 April 2022.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he is holding the biggest Jalsa in the history of Pakistan on Thursday at Minar-e-Pakistan.

In a video message released on social media, Imran Khan unveiled the reason for holding Jalsa at Minar e Pakistan. He said that he was holding the rally because the Pakistan resolution was passed at the same place in 1940.

At that time the Muslims of India had decided that they wanted to live in an independent country Pakistan. I am calling on Pakistanis to fight for their real freedom in Minar-e-Pakistan. Because our slaves and the most corrupt people of Pakistan have been imposed on us under an external conspiracy.

DC Lahore Writes a Letter to PTI Leadership over Security Concerns

Deputy Commissioner Lahore has written a letter to the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in view of security concerns.

The deputy commissioner has written in the letter that there are security concerns at Minar e Pakistan. Therefore, instead of coming to the meeting, former Prime Minister Imran Khan should address the people through video link.

It may be recalled that after successful Jalsas in Peshawar and Karachi, PTI is holding its power show in Greater Iqbal Park Lahore.

Four thousand police officers and personnel have been deployed for security. There will also be 234 female police officers for women.

PTI Leader Fawad Chaudhry admits bad relations with Establishment

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has admitted that PTI downfall is due to bad relations with the establishment.

Speaking on a private TV News Channel Express News, Fawad Chaudhry said that if relations with the Establishment had not deteriorated, PTI would have been in the government. He said that the relationship was bad for many months, PTI tried hard to fix it but could not.

