United Opposition rejects Imran Khan’s request for face saving

Islamabad (The Breaking Times – Arshsd Farooq Butt)

United opposition of Pakistan has rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request for face saving which was sent by Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI General Nadeem Anjum.

According to Private TV channel Geo News Imran Khan has sought a safe passage in the current situation. But the opposition has rejected the prime minister’s demand and announced to continue no-confidence motion.

Imran Khan had a meeting with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI General Nadeem Anjum. After the meeting, the military leadership sent a message to Shahbaz Sharif that Imran Khan should be given safe passage. He was ready to step down.

Following the message to Shahbaz Sharif, a meeting of opposition leaders was held in which it was revealed that in the current situation, Imran Khan sought a safe passage. Imran Khan offered to dissolve the assemblies if the no-confidence motion was withdrawn.

The meeting considered the message of the important military person and the leaders came to the conclusion that Imran Khan could not be trusted. The opposition had full numbers. The Speaker should be asked to vote soon. The sooner the voting, the better.

Opposition members have termed Imran Khan’s resignation as the only option for his face saving. Opposition has said that no NRO will be given to Imran Khan. In the message, Imran Khan said that if the opposition did not agree, I would be ready to face any situation.

It may be recalled that MQM has announced its support to the united opposition while resignations from ministries have also been sent to the federation by their leaders. After the departure of MQM, Imran Khan no longer has a majority in the National Assembly and the opposition has completed its number for the no-confidence vote.

A written agreement reached between the MQM and the PPP, which was announced during a joint press conference yesterday.

When MQM leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil arrived in Islamabad after announcing to join the opposition, he was surrounded by PTI workers and slogans were chanted at the airport. The video of the incident is also going viral on social media.