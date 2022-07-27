Jonathan Puglia and his Relationship With Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon

Jonathan Puglia came into the limelight he was spotted vacationing with Madonna’s daughter. Lourdes Leon in Tulum, Mexico, and the two were pictured taking a dip in the ocean and playing with the water.

Who Is Jonathan Puglia?

Puglia was born on 27th December 1998. He was raised in Ohio along with his older brother Sam and half-brother Maxx. John Michael and Lori were divorced when he was a young child.

His father, John, passed away in July 2013 while fighting cancer. John was an art student at the University of Akron and worked for Roadway and YRC for 19 years.

Education

Jonathan went to St.Vincent-St Mary High School and attended Akron Barber college. Lori’s Facebook is filled with family members. Moreover, Jonathan also used to love skateboarding, just like a child. He is a hairdresser and worked at Letter Racer. This company manages music events and merch.

Relationship Status of Jonathan Puglia and Lourdes Leon

Jonathan began dating Lourdes Leon in 2017. They were in dating for some time and were close to each other. The picture was uploaded by Jonathan’s mother, who wrote the caption, “Look who spends Xmas with me….” Well, they remained very low-key and then made public in 2021. They had been seen together on a beach in the Maldives in 2021 and then in Tulum, Mexico.

Meanwhile, Lourdes Leon is a model and designer and runs her own clothing line named “Material Girl.” The clothing name was kept on her mother’s hit songs. She has been in the limelight with her mother, Madonna, and father, Carlos Leon.