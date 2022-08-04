Kimmi Scott’s Age, Height, Net Worth, Marital Status

Kimmi Grant is an American television personality, chef, real estate agent, and actress. She made her prominence on Oprah Winfrey’s “Love & Marriage Huntsville.” It is the Kingdom Reign Entertainment for ITV America which premiered in 2019; after that, Kimmi got more popular. The show has a large audience and focuses on three couples who strive for success and try to manage their love and conjugal lives. Let’s talk about Kimmi’s age, personal history, and more.

Early Life of Kimmi Grant

Kimmi Grant is an American tv personality, actress, and agent. She was born on 5th February 1989 in Baltimore, Maryland. She was raised in Maryland’s homeland along with her younger sister named, Nicole Grant Holmes.

Kimmi graduated from Pine Forge Academy in 1987 and then went to Oakland University. Moreover, she earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama in 1994. Kimmi tried to keep a low-key life and also registered herself as a nurse. She is also an executive Director at a non-profit organization called Home Health Agency. Yes! She has become a real estate agent in this field.

Kimmi Scott’s age, height, weight

Kimmi’s height is five feet and six inches, and she weighs 141 pounds. Moreover, she has black hair and brown eyes. Kimmi Scott’s age is 33 years.

Kimmi Grant is a multi-talented woman who worked in a variety of fields, from certified nurse to real estate agent and then in tv shows. She is earning a handsome amount of money. According to sources, the estimated net worth of Kimmi is $ 8 million.

Relationship Status

Kimmi engaged Maurice Scott; that’s why we say her Kimmi Scott. Her husband continued his Juris Doctorate and obtained a legal degree after completing his education. The couple married on 25th August 2018. Kimmi also had a son from her previous relationship, but we don’t have enough information regarding this relationship

. Jaylin is the son of Kimmi and continued her studies at Troy University. Maurice Scott also has three children from previous relationships called Tatyana, D’Shalya, and Maurice.

Social Media Appearance

Kimmi Grant is active on social media and has massive fan followers. She has Instagram followers under the username @kimmi kls with 134k followers. She also has a Twitter account under the username @kimmilks.