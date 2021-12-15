Relations with Israel conditional on Palestine State, KSA

New York ( The Breaking Times – December 15, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Saudi Arabia’s permanent envoy to the United Nations, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, has said that Saudi Arabia is ready to normalize relations with Israel under its proposed peace initiative in 2002. In an interview with the Daily Arab News, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi said:

“We look forward to seeing Israel implement this proposal. As soon as Israel implements this, its relations with Saudi Arabia will return to normal. Saudi Arabia is still fully committed to the proposed move and is fully prepared to normalize relations with Israel. “

According to the Daily Arab News, Saudi Arabia’s proposal for peace in the Middle East states that Israel will end its occupation of the Arab territories that Israel has occupied since 1967. An independent Palestinian state will be established. Abdallah Al-Mouallimi said:

“If Israel agrees to this step and acts on it, then not only Saudi Arabia, but the whole Muslim world, all 57 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will recognize it.”

He said that time cannot prove wrong to right. Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories is wrong and will continue to be wrong no matter how long it takes. Israel will have to withdraw from these areas in order to normalize relations with the Muslim world.