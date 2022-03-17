Moonis Elahi Left for the UK

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Moonis Elahi, leader of the ruling coalition Muslim League-Q and Federal Minister for Water Resources, has abruptly left for the UK.

According to the Private TV Channel Geo News Moonis Elahi had left for the UK as a result of significant political developments.

He left Islamabad for London Heathrow Airport on British Airways Flight 260. Sources said that Moonis Elahi will hold important political meetings in London.

Inside Story of Moonis Elahi Departure to London

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s interview caused the government’s displeasure. From this interview it became clear that PML-Q would support the opposition during the no-confidence motion.

The NAB was then activated and plans were made to arrest Moonis Elahi. On this, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi announced his support to the government and secretly sent Moonis Elahi to London.