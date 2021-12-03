NA-133 By Election Results 2021

Lahore ( The Breaking Times – December 3, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Election Campaigns are concluded in NA-133 constituency of Lahore. The By Election is going to be held on December 5, 2021.

Total 11 candidates are taking part in by-election but the actual fight is expected between Pakistan Muslim League N and Pakistan Peoples party and between these two parties, PML-N is expected to win. It has been the PMLN seat for 2 decades and no other party could win this constituency in 2008 polls, 2013 general election and 2018. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf is not taking part in the election.

Shaista Pervaiz Malik is contesting the by election from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz. She has got the lion symbol for by election 2021.

Aslam Gill is contesting the by election from PPP. He is the city president of Pakistan Peoples Party and has experience contesting elections in this constituency. He could not win the election in 2018 general elections.

This seat was vacated because of MNA Pervaiz Malik’s death. He won the election from this constituency in 2018 polls.

NA-133 Election Results 2018

Muhammad Pervaiz Malik contested the 2018 election from the same constituency on a PML-N ticket securing 89678 and defeated his rivals Ejaz Ahmed Choudhry from PTI and Matloob Ahmed of TLP who got 77231 and 13235 votes respectively. Ch Aslam Gill had polled only 5585 votes in the 2018 elections.

NA-133 Election Results 2013

In 2013 General elections PML-N candidate Waheed Alam Khan secured 71493 votes and won the election becoming the MNA. General elections 2013 were held on May 11, 2013.

NA-133 Election Results 2008

In 2008 General elections PML-N candidate Chaudhry Naseer Ahmed Bhutta secured 53602 votes and won the election becoming the MNA. General elections 2008 were held on Feb 18, 2008.