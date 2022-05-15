Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif visits UAE

Abu Dhabi ( UAE Urdu News Media Group – WAM – Zohaib Butt )

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has reached in the United Arab Emirates. He will offer his condolences on the death of President UAE Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to details, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has reached in the United Arab Emirates today on his return from a visit to London.

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died at the age of 73. Following his death, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been elected the new President of the UAE.

According to the UAE’s official news agency WAM and Arab News, the UAE government has declared 40 days of mourning for the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. And the flag will be lowered.

