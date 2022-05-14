Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan elected 3rd President of UAE

Abu Dhabi ( UAE URDU Media Network – WAM – KhaleejTimes )

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been elected President of the United Arab Emirates. The Supreme Council has announced the selection of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, 61, is the third president of the United Arab Emirates to be elected for a five-year term, according to Gulf News and Khaleej Times.

He was elected president following the death of Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi since 2004 and will be the 17th ruler of Abu Dhabi. He has also been the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

