UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away

Dubai ( UAE URDU Media Network – WAM – Zohaib Butt )

Ministry of Presidential Affairs UAE has announced that His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has passed away on Friday, May 13.

According to the latest statement issued by WAM, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the United Arab Emirates, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan continued to serve as the president of the United Arab Emirates and the Rular of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the successor of his father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who was the president of the United Arab Emirates since the union in 1971 until he passed away on November 2, 2004.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Biography

He was born in 1948 and was the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the second President of the United Arab Emirates. He was also the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He restructured the Federal Government of the UAE and the government of Abu Dhabi in many ways after becoming the president.

During his reign, the United Arab Emirates emerged as the most luxury country and development was accelerated in all states of the UAE. He boosted the development of the oil and gas sector in the country.

