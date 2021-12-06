PML-N wins NA-133 By-Polls

Lahore ( The Breaking Times – December 3, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Shaista Pervaiz Malik from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has won by election in NA 133 securing 46,811 votes.

Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Chaudhry Aslam Gill remains on second number securing 32, 313 votes in NA 133 by polls.

The third-placed candidate in NA-133 received only 648 votes. It should also be noted that no candidate of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was contesting from this constituency.

A total of 11 candidates were contesting in this by-election but none of the candidates except PML-N and PPP could get any significant votes due to which the guarantees of all the other nine candidates have been forfeited.

It should be noted that according to the election conditions in Pakistan, if a person gets 12% or less of the total number of registered votes in his constituency, then the Election Commission forfeits his guarantee. This guarantee is submitted to the Election Commission as a fee of Rs. 50,000 for a National Assembly constituency.